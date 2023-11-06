Slovenian Sochi football player Drkusic said he recommends visiting Russia

Slovenian Sochi defender Vanja Drkusic said what he answers to European media when they ask him about his performances in Russia. His words lead Metaratings.

“I told all Slovenian journalists that Sochi is very beautiful and that I feel at home here,” said the foreign football player. He recommended everyone to visit the country because it is incredibly beautiful.

In the current season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Drkusic played 11 matches for Sochi. In them he scored two goals.

On September 15, the Chilean striker of the Baltika RPL club Angelo Henriques complained about fakes about Russia. The footballer said that he did not have any problems in the country. According to him, the media write that it is dangerous in Russia, but he called this untrue.