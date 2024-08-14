A foreign country, by Miquel Berga, is a narrative essay that speaks of private memory and the history of the twentieth century, a non-fiction bordering on saga, tragedy and adventure novel. On the one hand, it tells the story of a family: the grandfather, Primitivo Molés, a leftist man from the town of Mequinenza in Zaragoza; the sons, Primitivo and Justo, children and refugees during the Civil War and later emigrants to Belgium and Germany; the grandson, a European civil servant who by chance buys a house in the town where his father was taken in. It is also the story of Nancy and Archie Johnstone, an English couple who opened a hotel frequented by artists in Tossa de Mar, on the Costa Brava, in the 1930s and ended up converting it into a children’s shelter during the war.

He became a Soviet citizen; Nancy went to Mexico, wrote books, settled in Guatemala, travelled in the car in which Constancia de la Mora died, tried (unsuccessfully) to get her hotel back. And it is also the story of Mequinenza, a town in the Franja (the Catalan-speaking part of Aragon, which the back cover strangely calls “the Catalan-Aragonese Franja”), and of the surrounding area: of the mines and the transport along the Ebro River; of the war and the repression that followed; of the end of the town and of a way of life with the construction of the Ribarroja reservoir that submerged the town under water in 1967. Mequinenza was demolished and a new town was built next door. When the company flooded the nearby municipality of Fayón, the inhabitants had to use boats to save their possessions.

The foreign country of the title is the past: that place where things are done differently, as LP Hartley said.

The theme of the book is the impact of history on the protagonists: some suffer war, prison and exile; energy and economic transformations alter their lives, push them to emigrate, enrich or submerge their people. The foreign country of the title is the past: that place where things are done differently, as LP Hartley said; and, at the same time, as Faulkner wrote, the past has not even passed.

The great writer of the old Mequinenza and its end is Jesús Moncada, with works such as Towpath and Stories of the left hand, and A foreign country It has something of a homage. At times it reads like a book written in the style of Sebald (without his sinuous writing) or Modiano’s Dora Bruder (without its notarial sobriety), but situated in the universe of Moncada. It also dialogues with other works by Miquel Berga: his editions of A hotel on the Costa Bravaby Nancy Johnstone, and by Orwell in Spain, and his essay When history burns your hands. Auden and Orwell between two warsIt is full of memorable characters (Primitivo, “the man with the beard,” or his son Justo, who at the age of four manifests “his stubborn and irascible Aragonese character” and in his maturity is a reference among the town’s leftists, who admires José Antonio Labordeta and travels to Nicaragua to support the Sandinistas in the eighties), exciting stories and brutal or moving details.

Miquel Berga

Tusquets, 2024

208 pages. 20 euros

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.