Economist Kullback questioned the likelihood of a deep recession in 2023

China and the situation on the territory of Ukraine will have a significant impact on the global economy in 2023, says Mykola Kulbaka, Candidate of Economic Sciences. However, he does not expect a deep recession. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he gave a forecast on the economic situation.

Main Factors

Most of all, the world economy in the near future will depend on two factors, the specialist believes.

“The first factor is China. The Chinese economy is currently experiencing certain problems. If these problems continue to intensify, perhaps this will add to the likelihood of a recession. The second factor is the events around Ukraine. This really affects many countries and also does not add optimism to either investors or the global economy, ”he explained.

USA and China

The state of the US and Chinese economies will directly affect the state of affairs in the world as a whole, Nikolay Kulbaka believes.

There is no strong slowdown in the American economy, it is not very foreseen. But the Chinese economy, which is almost the size of the American one, is seriously slowing down. This could be the reason for the start of a recession for the global economy. See also Hamdan bin Zayed: 50 years of giving, prosperity and achievements Nikolai KulbakaPhD in Economics

The likelihood that China will reach pre-Covid levels of growth is generally very small, the economist believes.

“Firstly, now, due to the growth of authoritarianism in China, there is a slowdown. Secondly, China has not yet stopped covid restrictions, which are quite strict. Thirdly, China has unfavorable demographics. China is now beginning to decline in population, which will gradually increase. As for the US, a slight recession is likely there. Recessions in the American economy happen from time to time, but there will be nothing terrible from this, ”he believes.

Recession

According to Nikolai Kulbaki, there are no prerequisites for a serious global recession. It will not last longer than a year, the expert believes.

I do not expect a deep and protracted recession. The probability always exists, but it is not very high. If there is a recession in the US and China at the same time, this could cause serious problems for the global economy. See also Valdepeñas seals its ticket to the Cup semifinals on penalties Nikolai KulbakaPhD in Economics

“As soon as a serious recession begins, most of the money in the world begins to run towards the strongest economies, that is, primarily in the United States. This will mean that the US dollar will strengthen. All other currencies of developing countries will have to deal with the crisis, because during the crisis, developing economies, which, by the way, includes Russia, suffer from this faster and more,” he said.

Related materials:

Rise and fall of economic blocs

In 2023, the Russian economy may face difficulties, Nikolai Kulbaka believes. But the partners with whom she strengthens relationships will grow, he believes.

“Next year will be rather unfavorable for Russia. If we talk about who will grow, we can talk about the growth of India, the growth of the American economy, most likely, some of the African countries will grow. Then everything will be very individual, because countries are quite different, and their policies may change somewhat, but in general, much will depend on the specific actions of specific countries, ”the economist noted.

Monetary policy will not change much, because the main flows will remain. The main world players – the US, the European Union and China – will retain their positions.

Earlier, the head of the Central Bank (CB) of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, said that annual inflation in the country would slow down in the coming months. She stressed that price growth will continue to slow down. The head of the regulator did not rule out that inflation could fall below the target four percent in the spring of 2023.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by the end of 2022, the country’s GDP will decrease by about 2.5 percent.