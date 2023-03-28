“Like father, like son,” goes the saying. Maialen Farfaneldest daughter of the former soccer player Jeffersondrew attention through his account TikTok, because he shared a unique video to which netizens did not take long to react. The main reason is the great physical resemblance between the young woman and the former soccer player. And it is that Jefferson FarfanNow definitively retired from the king of sports, he dedicates his time to enjoying himself with his three children, which he could not do when he played from country to country and was a member of the Peruvian team. In this case, his eldest daughter Maialénwho has just turned 18 years old and is studying Psychology, astonished locals and strangers by the great resemblance to his father.

That was seen in the official account of TikTok of Maialénwhich has more than 150,000 followers and almost 400,000 ‘likes’, mainly because she always shoots funny videos with her dad.

What did they tell Maialén Farfán?

After recording a video next to one of her best friends, the comments were: “They are the same”, “Like two drops of water”, “Excuse me, your mother, but they are identical.”

Who are the parents of Maialén Farfán?

Maialén is the result of the union between Jefferson Farfan and Mercedes Carrasco, a romance in adolescence of the ‘Foquita’. The two became parents for the first time in 2005 and although there was a legal battle involved, today Jefferson he is very attached to her.

On her birthday last year, the popular “Foquita” gave her a luxurious car. “Thank you for allowing me to be your dad and because you have always shown me that unconditional love that has made my heart yours. You will continue to achieve everything you set out to do. Happy birthday, love. Enjoy it, beautiful. You deserve it, “he wrote that one time on Instagram.