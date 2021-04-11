The Directorate General for the Environment plans to invest 1.5 million euros from the European recovery funds after the pandemic in a project to “adapt land affected by metal mining” in the Lo Poyo wetland, next to the Mar Menor. One of the planned objectives is to “improve traffic” over this protected salt marsh by installing an elevated walkway of almost 2.7 kilometers, which will connect this area located between Los Nietos and Los Urrutias.

This infrastructure will measure two meters wide and will have safety rails. It is budgeted at 880,000 euros. There will also be “improvements of habitats and flora species”, worth 94,000 euros.

Raft Jenny



The intervention designed by the Ministry of the Environment, headed by Antonio Luengo, will also consist of placing informative posters in this area on the conservation of flora and fauna, according to sources from this department informed LA VERDAD.

In Llano del Beal, the regional government wants to inject 4 million euros from the European Union to end the leachate of mining waste towards two boulevards and the Mar Menor. The 87,434 square meter plot, currently owned by the Community, will be waterproofed and will be planted with plant species capable of preventing the dispersion of arsenic, lead, zinc and cadmium.

As Environment explains in the draft of the project, there are “abnormally high values ​​that show that the material used for the covering has the same elements in high concentrations as the material that remained under the sheet or was transported to the Los Blancos I cut” . And this, “probably because loan material taken from the neighboring Portmán Golf farm was used, without carrying out the corresponding quality analysis of the soil incorporated into the Jenny pond.”