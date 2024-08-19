One of the most curious events in recent times in South American football occurred this weekend in the Copa Perú, a tournament for the lower divisions that is the prelude to professional football in that country.

It happened in the match between Cantorcillo and Atlético Awajún: A player from the visiting team was caught on television cameras urinating before taking a corner kick, while one of his rivals, Luis Ruiz, was being treated by the medical staff.

In the 71st minute, with the match tied at 0-0, Sebastián Muñoz could not hold back his desire and took advantage of the stoppage in the match to relieve himself. The referee did not forgive Muñoz for the incident and ended up sending him off for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Awajún had to work hard to keep a clean sheet after Muñoz was sent off, but eventually managed to draw level.

Curiously, that same weekend the protagonist of this curious incident had a birthday, something that the club celebrated and highlighted on its social networks.

