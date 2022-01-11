Tuesday, January 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A footballer died in a traffic accident; He was a partner of Falcao

by admin
January 11, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Radamel Falcao García

Radamel Falcao García, in one of the Galatasaray training sessions.

Radamel Falcao García, in one of the Galatasaray training sessions.

He was a 27-year-old Konyaspor player from Turkey.

Turkish international footballer Ahmet Çalik, 27, defender of the Konyaspor, has died this Tuesday in a traffic accident, reported the club.

We invite you to read: Harold Santiago Mosquera, al Cali: the entire bag of La Liga players

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our footballer Ahmet Çalik, who won the affection of our fans and of our city from the first day he arrived, “explains the team in a message on their social networks.

The accident took place around 6:00 GMT on a highway south of Ankara, and the player’s car, who was traveling alone, left the road, collided with the guardrail and ended up overturned at the foot of a slope some distance from the road, the causes are not yet known.

Ahmet Çalik, who started his career with Gençlerbirlik in Ankara, played between 2017 and 2020 for Galatasaray, one of Turkey’s big three, before coming to Konyaspor. Between 2015 and 2017, he was also called up eight times by the national team.

EFE

eltiempo app logo

DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

Keep going down
to find more content

You got to content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#footballer #died #traffic #accident #partner #Falcao

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Resistance open world, the idea of ​​Bend Studio after the farewell to Days Gone 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.