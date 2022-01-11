A footballer died in a traffic accident; He was a partner of Falcao

Turkish international footballer Ahmet Çalik, 27, defender of the Konyaspor, has died this Tuesday in a traffic accident, reported the club.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our footballer Ahmet Çalik, who won the affection of our fans and of our city from the first day he arrived, “explains the team in a message on their social networks.

The accident took place around 6:00 GMT on a highway south of Ankara, and the player’s car, who was traveling alone, left the road, collided with the guardrail and ended up overturned at the foot of a slope some distance from the road, the causes are not yet known.

Ahmet Çalik, who started his career with Gençlerbirlik in Ankara, played between 2017 and 2020 for Galatasaray, one of Turkey’s big three, before coming to Konyaspor. Between 2015 and 2017, he was also called up eight times by the national team.

EFE