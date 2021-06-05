The tragedy mourned the Italian sport and generated commotion in Parma. Giuseppe Perrino He was a footballer for Parma Calcio 1913, and had organized a tribute match in honor of Rocco, his brother who died in 2018 due to sudden death while riding a bicycle.

But misfortune struck the Perrino family again: Giuseppe, 29, died incredibly during the meeting in memory of Rocco.

Local media claim that Perrino fell to the ground in the field of his hometown, Poggiomarino (near Naples). When the ambulance arrived, they tried to revive him, but could not do anything to save his life.

Perrino, with Italian glory Favio Canavaro.

Trained in the Parma youth team as a midfielder, Perrino could never reach the elite, although he played in Lega Pro and Serie D, the Third and Fourth divisions of Italian football. Ebolitana, Bellaria Igea Marina, Turris Calcio and Vigor Lamezia were some of their teams.

He became a U21 international with the Italy teamHowever, after being transferred to Parma in 2012, he did not play any games.



The footballer came to play with the Italian Under 21 team.

Parma added to the condolences of its former teams, including Sapri and Ebolitana, and dedicated a few words to Giuseppe’s family.

The thoughts of everyone at Parma Calcio 1913 go out to the Perrino family, following the loss of Giuseppe 🙏 – Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) June 2, 2021

Turris Calcio, a team that currently plays in Primera C where the deceased footballer played, also honored him. “A tragedy within another tragedy that took Giuseppe Perrino (born 1992) during a match organized in memory of his brother who died in 2018. Perrino had also played in Turris (Serie D, season 2015-2016). SS TURRIS CALCIO expresses your condolences to the family. “

The local authorities carried out an autopsy on the footballer’s body, but the results have not yet been known.

Maurizio Falanga, the mayor of Poggiomarino (a municipality of Naples) had heartfelt words for the deceased young man. “We mourn the death of one of his young children who will be reunited with his beloved brother Rocco. There are no words to express condolences to this already affected family.”

Sudden death in athletes

It is estimated that between 1 and 3 of every 100,000 apparently healthy young athletes develop an arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm) suddenly that causes their sudden death during exercise.

Males are affected up to 10 times more often than females. Basketball and football players in the United States and soccer players in Europe may be at higher risk.

In general, the causes of sudden death during exercise are very different in young athletes than in older athletes. However, asthma, heat stroke, and the use of recreational drugs or performance-enhancing substances can also cause death due to the sudden onset of cardiac arrhythmias in all athletes.

Some athletes have warning signs, such as fainting or shortness of breath (dyspnea). However, athletes do not recognize or report these symptoms, and the first serious sign ends in a heart attack.