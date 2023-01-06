And the museum stated, in a statement, that starting from Friday, the museum’s reception hours will be extended throughout the days of the tournament, and various cultural and musical events will be organized.
The Gulf Football Championship kicked off, on Friday evening, with a celebration described as dazzling, and it will continue until the nineteenth of January.
A football and cultural wedding
- Commentators considered the museum’s announcement a successful step in the framework of working to transform the Gulf football tournament into a cultural forum and an occasion to introduce the civilizations of Iraq and stimulate cultural and archaeological tourism in it, especially since the country is now attracting thousands of fans from various countries competing in the Gulf 25.
The curator of the Basra Civilization Museum, Muhammad Ali Al-Asadi, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:
- In order to welcome and celebrate our visitors and our people from the Gulf countries and introduce them to the ancient civilization of Mesopotamia, we decided to open the doors of the Basra Civilization Museum to visitors and visitors from the Gulf 25 masses from 9 am to 9 pm, which was previously closed at two o’clock in the afternoon.
- Thus, we are keen to enable the visiting Gulf brothers to get acquainted closely with the ancient tourist, cultural and archaeological landmarks of Basra, from the Corniche and the waterfront on the Shatt al-Arab to the Civilizational Museum and other landmarks such as the Al-Siraji and the ancient Basra mosques.
- We have placed identification signs about the museum and its location throughout the city, to make it easier for guests to visit the museum, which is located near the Corniche in the presidential palaces area.
- The museum includes 4 main exhibition halls that chronicle the different civilizational eras of our country, which are Sumerian, Babylonian, Assyrian and Islamic Visual, and they reflect the rich archaeological and cultural diversity of Iraq.
