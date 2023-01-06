And the museum stated, in a statement, that starting from Friday, the museum’s reception hours will be extended throughout the days of the tournament, and various cultural and musical events will be organized.

The Gulf Football Championship kicked off, on Friday evening, with a celebration described as dazzling, and it will continue until the nineteenth of January.

A football and cultural wedding

Commentators considered the museum’s announcement a successful step in the framework of working to transform the Gulf football tournament into a cultural forum and an occasion to introduce the civilizations of Iraq and stimulate cultural and archaeological tourism in it, especially since the country is now attracting thousands of fans from various countries competing in the Gulf 25.

The curator of the Basra Civilization Museum, Muhammad Ali Al-Asadi, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: