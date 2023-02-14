Wow can it be that two dozen examples of a completely new car move across England and hardly anyone turns their head? It has to be the looks. At a cursory glance, the Ineos Grenadier looks like a slightly refreshed version of the Land Rover Defender – the real, classic SUV. The fan community has accepted the state-of-the-art new Defender, which seems to many like a smooth sucked Drops, with reluctance.

Further development is not possible, it was said by Land Rover, pedestrian protection, impact safety and all the other achievements of modern vehicle technology could not be made with the old concept. Now, a few years later, he’s back. Only the name of the manufacturer is not Land Rover, but Ineos, a brand that no one among car enthusiasts knew before.