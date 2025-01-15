If all nutritionists agree on something, it is that legumes should be part of a healthy and balanced diet. And they have a large number of nutritional advantages. They are a source of essential amino acids and provide us with a large amount of carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and fiber.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations indicates that this food reduces the risk of coronary heart disease, it is rich in bioactive compoundspromotes bone health and its high iron content helps prevent anemia.

Despite all its benefits, there are people who find it difficult to eat a plate of lentils or chickpeas on a daily basis. Alternatively, they take what is known as legume paste. However, is this product really good?

Aitor Sanchezdietitian-nutritionist and food technologist, has explained on social networks how the consumption of legume pasta affects and has clarified whether it should be incorporated into the diet.









A food technologist clarifies whether legume pasta should be part of the diet

Many people wonder if eating legume pasta is the same as eating a plate of lentils. Aitor Sánchez has answered this question. «Not exactly, but almost. It has the same nutrients and slightly changes the effect it has on the body. Absorption is a little faster and is a little less satiating,” he says.

However, the food technologist assures that “it is still very healthy.” «It is one of the best legume derivatives that we can take.. The ingredients are 100% legumes,” he confirms. The expert points out that it is a product “suitable for vegan diets.” Furthermore, Aitor Sánchez emphasizes that the flour “is certified gluten-free”. “This is a bonus because people with celiac disease can take it,” he says.

The nutritionist considers that legume pasta It is “much more nutritionally complete” than conventional. «Win by a landslide. We see, above all, a greater amount of protein, fiber and, of course, minerals and vitamins,” he adds.

How to use legume pasta, according to a food technologist

That legume pasta is a very complete food is clear. But the question is: how to use it in the diet? Aitor Sánchez clarifies it: «Here comes some advice that I give you. Do not remove the legume. Improve your menu’s pasta day by including this type of pasta. I prepare it with fried tomato, carrot and other crushed vegetables and textured soybeans.