A good management of the refrigerator is essential to save at home and thus not waste food that is not ultimately consumed, and therefore, money beyond other implications that this waste may have.

Especially when holiday periods are approaching, it is common to take advantage of the ingredients so that the refrigerator is as empty as possible in case we spend the holidays away.

Once it’s time to check the refrigerator, it’s time to look at the expiration dates to check if a product can be used or will have to be thrown away. He food safety expert José Antonio Barroso He participated in an interview on the YouTube channel ‘microbiota desdecero’ to talk about one of the most wasted foods.

A food safety expert’s warning about yogurt

It’s about the yogurts. For years the ‘expiration date’ has not appeared on them but rather the ‘best before date’. The interviewer is clear in his question: “Does yogurt expire?” The expert’s response too: “Never”.









According to this expert, the worst thing that can happen to out-of-date yogurt is that it “becomes more acidic than necessary.” This expert emphasizes that he does not know if it is bad or not because “maybe people like it a little more acidic.” «The more acidity it has, the less lactose it has since theBacteria feed on lactosethen it has become very acidic, it has already been completely eliminated from lactose. Is it bad? Maybe you don’t like acid and you say it’s bad, but others don’t.».

In another video, Barroso has delved into these statements and expressed that the fact that it cannot expire “It has nothing to do with the expiration date” so nothing bad can happen from consuming it. Yes, it may change, for example, its density. “Yogurt is a very unstable clot, the noise, the handling… makes it release more liquid but that is part of the yogurt,” he emphasizes.