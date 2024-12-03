The Christmas It is a time of many good moments in which the gastronomy has a great role. On these dates, copious lunches and dinners with non-everyday dishes are repeated to celebrate the holidays with family or friends and from here it is important to control excesses and also make sure that the food eaten is in perfect condition for avoid food disorders.

Thus, for example, it is recommended not to overindulge in alcoholic beverages and it is also interesting to prevent any poisoning due to the poor condition of any product. Salmonenosis due to eggs or raw meat, for example, is one of the biggest risks of this time and now Cristina Lora, a professor in Dietetics and expert in food security, has released an interesting recommendation to take into account.

She remembers, at the threshold of these dates, that it is very common to find that one is asked if you want «meat, rare, medium or well done» and resolve the doubt with a video on your account @nutret_divulgacion which in just over a week has managed to exceed 175,000 views. First of all, yes, remember that meat “in general contains many bacteria: it has E. coli, salmonella, lysteria, campylobacter…».

«Most bacteria are destroyed from…»

Taking this into account, Cristina explains that ordering a rare meat means that it will be cooked at 50 or 55 degrees of temperature, while well-done is at 60 or 65 degrees and very well done, or overcooked, at more than 75 degrees. That said, she emphasizes that “most bacteria are destroyed from the 70s…”









«The crux of the matter is what you are going to order: a hamburger is not the same as minced meat“, to a whole piece of meat, such as a sirloin or entrecote,” reveals the expert. Thus, Cristina explains that in an entire piece “the bacteria are on the surface, so if I pass it over and subject this surface to high temperatures, I can destroy those bacteria.”

On the contrary, the dietician remembers that in a hamburger, with minced meat, “the bacteria are no longer on the surface: they are distributed throughout the product». In this case, then, he recommends cooking the inside of the meat very well “so that we can destroy all the bacteria.” In this sense, Cristina highlights that the most “annoying and the one that most likes to be in minced meat” is E. coli, which can cause food poisoning, especially in risk groups such as “small children, of less three years old, elderly, immunosuppressed and pregnant women.

For all this, she summarizes that “this Christmas, to avoid food poisoning or infections, if you order a whole piece of meat, nothing happens if it is undercooked. But a hamburger, which is minced meat, please, very done». More than 4,000 people have thanked him, so far, for the recommendation.