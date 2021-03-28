If you like to eat nuts, this is fine. Eating nuts daily in limited quantities has many health benefits.

Also, nuts contain fiber, magnesium and unsaturated fats, which are important nutrients for heart health, and this makes it very effective in preventing heart disease thanks to its ability to destroy free radicals.

According to the site “RT”, experts at the American Mayo Hospital announced that eating nuts can improve heart health and reduce the risk of early death due to heart disease.

And MedicalXpress reports that experts have discovered that nuts lower the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and triglycerides, which help the formation of cholesterol plaques in the arteries.

Doctors point out that in the absence of health contraindications to eating nuts, any type of nuts can be eaten, because they all contain unsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fiber, vitamin, vegetable sterols and L-arginine.

Scientists warn that nuts, in exchange for this, contain a high percentage of calories, so it is preferable to eat them in small quantities and without sugar, salt or chocolate.

According to World Health Organization data, annually more than 17.5 million people die of cardiovascular disease. Knowing that, it is possible to prevent 80% of myocardial infarction and early stroke cases.