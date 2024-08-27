US Mercenary Tells About Chaos in Ukrainian Armed Forces Near Kursk

A mercenary from the United States of America described the state of affairs in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as chaos. A member of the private military company (PMC) Forward Observations Group (FOG) shared his observation in an interview with ABC News.

“We were asked to go to Kursk, to the Kursk region, to help with sniper operations. But there is chaos there now, and it ended with us not carrying out that operation,” said the man, whose face was hidden by a mask and sunglasses.

The mercenary also explained that the Ukrainian Armed Forces units that invaded the Kursk region were overstretched. There are similar gaps within the units, the American specified.

FOG in Russia became known thanks to photos of the mercenaries themselves

On August 20, FOG mercenaries posted a photo of themselves posing in front of an HMMWV armored vehicle alongside Ukrainian troops. The caption reads, “The boys in Kursk.” note from “Lenta.ru”).

FOG later showed a photograph of a mortar crew’s firing position near residential buildings and a children’s playground – the uniformed man leaning over the gun has American chevrons. Judging by the house, the children’s slide and the landscape, the action takes place either in Russia or Ukraine. The barrel of the mortar is aimed directly at the children’s slide and the house.

Forward Observation Group is not a full-fledged PMC, because it does not have its own staffing and organizational structure and combat missions defined by customers. In the case of Ukraine, FOG members acted as part of the “Foreign Legion” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to penetrate deep into Russian territory

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are trying to penetrate deep into Russian territory through forests, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. “Reconnaissance and search operations are continuing to identify and destroy enemy sabotage groups in forests,” the department clarified.

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Kursk region has been going on for 21 days now. A counter-terrorism operation and a federal emergency regime are in effect in the region. Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that since the beginning of the invasion, Ukrainian formations have lost more than 6.2 thousand fighters. In addition to personnel, the enemy lost 73 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, 188 cars, 404 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery pieces and 5 anti-aircraft missile systems. Russian troops also managed to destroy three American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system launchers.

The authorities know nothing about the fate of the civilians who are in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, except that there are about 2,000 of them.