A Florida woman, identified as Amber Vencill, filed a lawsuit against the airline American Airlines due to a situation that occurred with his children. The minors, ages twelve and ten, had to travel alone from Missouri to New York, with a stopover in North Carolina. After missing the second flight, they had to spend the night there. As indicated in the court presentation, they slept in a room that looked like a “prison” and did not receive any food.

Vencill’s lawsuit was filed for what happened on July 30, 2022, as reported New York Post. At the time, Her children had to complete the journey from Missouri to New York under the accompaniment of the airline and then they would be picked up by their mother’s partner. at the big apple airport. The first trip was completed without problems, until at the stopover in Charlotte, North Carolina, the second flight was cancelled.

Given this situation, the airline contacted Vencill’s boyfriend and informed him that the children would spend the night in a room with beds and their own bathroom. In addition, they gave him a telephone number that was supposedly a direct line so he could talk to them.

The problem broke out when Vencill tried to call his children. The number provided to the family did not work and she spent several hours without knowing where the children were. Finally, she was able to communicate thanks to the management of a Charlotte airport employee who she had no connection with American Airlines.

According to what they told their mother at that time, The little ones were in a cold room, they slept in an armchair and spent the night without consuming water or any food.. In her lawsuit, the woman claims for the treatment her children received and for the lack of communication. Finally, she assured that the company only apologized and returned the money for the service. From American Airlines, they stated that they had already contacted Vencill after the court filing.