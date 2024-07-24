A job that has become a trend in recent times, not only for those who dedicate themselves to it but also for those who take advantage of the service, It is the driver in applicationswhich became more convenient for the customer when ordering a car to transport him from one place to another in the United States. However, this work can often be unprofitable for the person who does it, although A man in Florida discovered a way to make more moneyeither.

According to the criteria of

This was achieved after having bought an all-terrain vehicle that he got at a more affordable price for use by a car rental company. This service is very useful, for example, to families who are going to or coming from a port before or after a cruise and need a large car to transport all their belongings.

At the same time, Turer said that There is also a lot of use for the option of taking scheduled trips.mainly at unusual times. Often, these types of transfers are for those who go to and from an airport, and they do so in the early hours of the morning. Turer said that he can schedule up to five of these trips per day, and thus ensure more money.

Lyft Driver is one of the most used driver apps in the United States Photo:iStock Share

Not everything is positive: the bad experience that the Lyft driver from Florida had with his strategy

While these two strategies that Turer implemented, he says in Business Insiderhave had an effect on you to earn more money, you should also be aware of the risks you take with them, such as be penalized by the application if you do not attend the trips you had scheduled.

The protagonist said that It once happened to him thatas he was preparing to pick up his passengers from a ride he had scheduled on Lyft, His car battery failed and had to ask another driver to go pick up the customers, situation for which he received a “warning” from the application.

In fact, For fifteen days he was unable to make any scheduled tripsand he said that that time was very hard economically: “This just destroys your profits“If you want to continue making scheduled trips, it becomes very difficult,” he said.