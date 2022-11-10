company statement

• The accident occurred while the plane was moving at Aden Airport in preparation for taking off to Sana’a Airport and from there to Queen Alia Airport in Jordan.

• A flock of migratory birds entered the left engine, which led to the cancellation of the take-off.

• Repairing the damage took 5 hours, as the plane took off from Aden to Sana’a and then set off on its way to Jordan.

Yemen Airways has reduced its foreign destinations, limiting it only to the areas that Yemenis travel to for work, study or treatment.

Among the most important destinations that Yemenia currently travels to are Cairo, Amman, Jeddah, Riyadh, Khartoum and Mumbai.