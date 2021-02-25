The Criminal Court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled the imprisonment of three defendants for two years, and ordered the removal of the second and third accused from the state, and the confiscation of the seizures that were in their possession, after they were accused of possessing and consuming narcotic substances, against the background of the coast guard seizing a floating shemagh on the surface of Bahr Ghalilah, north of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. It contains an amount of drugs belonging to the accused.

According to the Public Prosecution indictment, the first accused consumed opium and six psychotropic substances, except in the cases authorized by law, also acquired heroin and psychotropic substances with the intention of using drugs, and drove his vehicle under the influence of narcotic substances, and the second and third accused possessed heroin and a psychotropic substance with intent Abuse, and I ordered to refer them to court.

A coast guard man said, in the case papers, that he had spotted a sea target with the mediation of a radar point, which was an unknown boat, so a marine patrol was sent, as the target was approaching the coast, and when the target was seen, the competent authorities changed its direction, and threw a “bundle” into the sea. It turned out to be a gray-colored shemagh inside a bag, where the boat was seized, and it was found that two people were on board, and the navel was found, and it was delivered to the Drug Enforcement Administration, where seven packages of narcotic substances were found inside.

An officer in the Drug Enforcement Administration indicated that the second and third accused confessed that they intended to put the quantity of drugs in a bag for the first accused, in one of the areas on the mainland, so permission was issued from the Public Prosecution, and the drugs were transported to the agreed location, and the first accused came to the place and got off From his car, he carried the bag and tried to open it, but he left it as soon as the police saw him.

He added that the first accused was raided, arrested, and his phone was searched, as he admitted to coming to the site under the directives of a person outside the country, to receive drugs in exchange for obtaining part of them, and handing them over to another person in another emirate.

He continued, “After the accused’s self-search, it was found that he was carrying two rolls of heroin in his phone cover, and psychotropic substances were found in his pocket, and on a syringe, and five injections were found in his vehicle used for drug use.”

The defense of the first defendant indicated that his client had no role in the incident, and that the name in the Public Prosecution’s permit differs from his name, and that he consumes psychotropic substances for the purpose of treatment with a medical prescription, and that the materials seized in his possession were dispensed upon the approval of his attending physician, and he demanded his innocence of what was attributed. To him, and as a precaution, he will be placed in an addiction treatment center, according to the procedures followed.

The reasons for the ruling stated that it has been proven beyond any doubt that the first accused drove a vehicle under the influence of drugs, based on his confessions and the statements of the investigation officer, as evidenced by sufficient evidence that the second and third defendants intentionally possessed narcotic substances with the intention of using, and this has been confirmed. From the statements of an anti-drug officer, and from the confessions of the defendants in the record of collecting evidence and investigations at the Public Prosecution, and accordingly, the judgment in the presence of the first accused shall be sentenced to two years imprisonment, for the first and second charges, and a month’s imprisonment for the third charge, and for the second and third accused to be imprisoned for two years each, and to oblige them to pay fees The seizures were confiscated, and they were deported from the state.





