Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 17:22



Updated 6:18 p.m.

Every job has its secrets. Whether in the construction, transportation or hospitality sector, there are issues that only those who belong to that world know about, that arouse the interest of the rest of society and that, when known, unleash the surprise of many.

Among all the unknowns, those that draw the most attention are those that have to do with airlines. On numerous occasions, flight attendants have shared the experiences they have had on board an airplane. For example, a flight attendant told people about the bad habits of people during a trip or why you should not drink coffee or tea while traveling by this means of transportation.

And these are not the only revelations that have been known. A flight attendant has revealed what happens if one of the passengers dies during the trip. @ nora.imon has shared on her Tik Tok account how her company handled the death of one of the people who was traveling on the plane she was working on.

What happens if a passenger dies mid-flight



This cabin crew member highlights that what she explains in this video “is not a universal truth”, since each airline may have a different protocol. Before telling what was the procedure that she had to follow, she has debunked some of the myths that exist around these situations.

“I've read some things that have made my head explode,” he admits. One of the most common assumptions is that the body is transferred to the 'crew rest', the area where the crew rests. According to Nora, this option is not viable. «They are not rooms like those in a hotel, they are very small beds with access through trap doors so it would be crazy to transport an unconscious person there. Furthermore, on our plane there were none.

There are also those who believe that the body is taken to avionics. «This is the part below where the pilots go and all the computers are there to control the plane. You can't put anything in there, much less on board, imagine that you touch something. It would be impossible”. He also dismisses the idea of ​​the person being transported to the warehouse.

The truth is that the answer is simpler than you might believe. According to him, the best option is not to move the body, for several reasons. One of them is for “discretion”: “Imagine that this plane has 50 rows and the passenger has died in 42, obviously people are going to find out but perhaps those in row 1 or cabin 1 will not. Therefore it is totally unnecessary to spread the word that there is a dead person on board and create panic. Also in case the deceased was traveling accompanied by a family member.

Another reason is 'rigor mortis'. This is a state that the body enters after death and which contracts all the muscles. “If you take a person to a bathroom or any other place it would be impossible to get them out.” It is also not an option to leave it in other rooms such as a hallway “because for takeoff and landing it has to be secured,” he points out.

Therefore, the most common procedure is to leave the body right on the seat and cover it with a blanket or pillows so that it “looks like it is sleeping.” In addition, it will also depend on whether you are traveling alone or with a family member. Furthermore, so that in the event of turbulence or during takeoff and landing the body does not collapse, the body is also secured with a belt to prevent movements.

«It doesn't usually happen much, but if it does, something has to be done, for that person, for the family and for the rest of the passengers. “The more normally and discreetly things are done, the better for everyone.”