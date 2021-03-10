The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled to reject the lawsuit of a flight attendant, accusing a “pedicure” worker of causing her toe infections, and demanding 100 thousand dirhams in compensation, and the court confirmed that the plaintiff’s statements were sent, without evidence.

In the details, a flight attendant filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded that a beauty center pay her an amount of 100,000 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damage that occurred to her, along with obligating fees and expenses, and in return for attorneys’ fees, indicating that she went to the center for a pedicure session », And she was suffering from an ingrown nail under the skin, and the worker went deep and cut the skin, and when she asked her to stop because of the excruciating pain that she felt, she continued to work, which led to the bleeding of the finger, and then the worker sprayed an antiseptic substance, and placed acetone on the surface of the nail, Then apply nail polish.

The plaintiff indicated that she went to the doctor, because of the continuing pain, as he gave her an antibiotic for infections, and a rest for three days, but the condition of her foot worsened with the continuing pain, so the doctor advised her to undergo surgery to remove the skin around the nail, as it was proven through the medical report that there is a fingernail. He slept under the affected skin.

She continued that the treatment was performed and the ingrown nail was removed under local anesthesia, which affected her as a flight attendant, and the nature of her work required standing on her feet and constant constant movement to suspend her from work for two full weeks, while the defendant’s agent (Spa Center) asked to reject the case due to lack of validity, proof and ignorance of facts .

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the plaintiff had instituted her lawsuit to compensate her for the damages she suffered during one of the pedicure sessions, which caused the occurrence of toe infections, and her statements in this regard were sent without evidence, especially in light of the defendant’s denial, and the medical reports themselves are Do not indicate the perpetrator, but rather indicate that the plaintiff was injured, and the lawsuit came free of evidence that there was a mistake on the defendant’s side, indicating that with the collapse of the corner of error, the elements of responsibility collapsed, and the lawsuit was based on no basis of reality and law, and the court ruled rejecting The lawsuit, and obligating the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.

– The stewardess said that she suffered from pain and bleeding in the finger.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

