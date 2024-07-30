It was dawn in Penbe, a remote community in Minna, in the north-central state of Niger. Fatimah Katargo (not her real name), a 22-year-old indigenous woman, began to scream as she writhed in pain in her small hut. It was the start of her labour. In rural areas of Ndeepigeria, it is common to rely on unskilled midwives to deliver babies, as Africa’s most populous democracy suffers from a severe shortage of adequate healthcare facilities, especially in areas that are hard to reach, partly because of rising insecurity.

Home births remain standard practice in most of Nigeria’s low-income communities, where unskilled birth attendants charge less than accredited health facilities. The country’s maternal and infant mortality rates are among the highest in the world. In 2020, Nigeria accounted for 12% of the 4.5 million maternal, infant and stillbirth deaths globally, or a total of 540,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). a World Health Organization (WHO) report from last year.

Katargo’s husband insisted that she give birth in a health centre for her fourth pregnancy. “Since there is no clinic in our village, I gave birth to my three children in my mother’s village in another part of the state,” Katargo explains. “There is a traditional nurse there who helps women with childbirth, but my husband did not want me to go to her to deliver our fourth child to avoid possible complications.”

The distance between the family hut and the nearest health facility is about 30 minutes. In early February 2023, Katargo’s husband went door to door trying to find a vehicle to take his wife to the health facility, but without success. “Finally, my husband got the contact of a nearby health facility and called them. In the blink of an eye, a three-wheeled ambulance picked me up for a safe delivery and also took me home after I was discharged,” Katargo says, referring to one of the motorcycles that the Nigerian non-profit Raise Foundation has deployed to various health facilities in the state.

Weakness of primary care

With 82,000 women dying from problems related to pregnancy and childbirth in 2020, or almost a third (28.5%) of these deaths worldwide, Nigeria has the third highest maternal mortality rate (1,047 per 100,000 live births) in the country, behind South Sudan and Chad, according to the report. Trends in maternal mortality 2000-2020, published in 2023 by WHO.

UNICEF’s head of health in the African country, Eduardo Celades Blanco, explained via email the causes of the high maternal mortality rate: “In our opinion, this is due to the weakness of primary health care and referral systems, problems with inequality and access to health services (…). Only 70% of pregnant women undergo at least one prenatal check-up, 60% at least four, and 50% give birth in health centres. Most home births take place without qualified midwives, mainly due to delays in transport and assistance.”

Raise Foundation set out to curb these tragic figures and ensure safe delivery for expectant mothers by transporting them to health facilities for medical care across the State. The organisation, which has received funding from other development institutions across the country, was founded in 2016 by Amina Abubakar Bello, a renowned gynaecologist and wife of former Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Eleven ambulances respond quickly to requests for maternity-related transfers in hard-to-reach areas, thereby helping to reduce transport problems and potential deaths.

“Till the date [desde 2017, cuando se puso en marcha la iniciativa]“We have successfully transported 3,470 women from their communities to the respective health centres and sometimes, following directions, to secondary hospitals,” says Ruth Jiya, the foundation’s communications officer. “When a woman is about to give birth, her family contacts any of the 15 health centres in different nearby localities and the ambulance driver rushes to her residence to pick up the woman and take her to the centre. We introduced this service in 2017, because there are hard-to-reach areas where small communities do not have motorable or accessible roads.”

The NGO spokeswoman continued: “According to our previous study, some health centres had a low number of births, but now they are able to accommodate up to 100 births a month. The transfer service has really changed the situation we were familiar with before,” she explains.

Courses for midwives

To prevent women from going to unqualified midwives, the organisation decided to give the latter training courses to encourage expectant mothers to go to accredited centres and receive medical care there. “When they go to the midwives to give birth, they are referred to the centres. Currently, we pay them a monthly stipend. If we were to just tell them to stop caring for women, it would be like ending their livelihood, so we are giving them an alternative,” explains Jiya, adding: “This also saves them, because they feel helpless when the baby dies or develops infections or other consequences as a result of using unsterilised equipment.”

The problem of violence and kidnappings in Nigeria, especially in the north of the country, is however a serious threat that limits the operations of this organisation. “One of our ambulances was vandalised and shot at. For a time, the health centre where the attack took place had to close for fear of further incidents, so imagine the anguish of pregnant mothers in the area,” she laments.

