The rekindling of the spark between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano keeps fans in suspense. Will it be okay this time?

Sophie Codegoni And Alessandro Basciano they met in the last edition of Big Brother. Their relationship experienced moments of joy with the birth of their daughter Celine Blue. However, over the course of last year, the couple announced the painful decision to separate.

The reasons for this breakup seemed to be related to alleged betrayals, a shadow that clouded their love story. Sophie Codegoni publicly expressed pain over the situation, while Alessandro Basciano he disputed the accusations, saying he was framed in this story of alleged betrayal by people seeking visibility.

The tension between the two emerged clearly in an episode recounted by Codegoni in a television interview. During one evening, Basciano would have shown a behavior aggressive towards his ex-partner, culminating in an alleged violent gesture: a slap. Basciano has denied these accusations, stating that it was a heated argument with his manager, without any act of physical violence. In fact, the model replies:

There wasn't a slap, but a big fight between me and my manager. I never hit her, I just used harsh words.

#basciagoni Good morning like this 🫠❤️ It's like in fairy tales, every time I will come back to you…

your happiness is all that matters we are very happy 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/JneCBUbuv3 — Mary 82 (@Mary8291819655) March 1, 2024

However, despite the difficulties and tensions of the past, a light of hope has been lit for the couple's fans. During the last concert of Mr. Rain, Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano were spotted together, rekindling hopes of a possible reconciliation. Videos taken by fans at the event show the couple embracing, suggesting a rapprochement romantic.

This surprising news sparked the enthusiasm of fans, who have been waiting for the couple's return for a long time. The images and videos shared on social media confirmed the rapprochement, offering new hope for the future of Sophie Codegoni, Alessandro Basciano and their little Celine Blue.