Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

With amazement and attractive colors, they roam the halls of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival”, in its 12th session organized by the Sharjah Book Authority at the Sharjah Expo Center until May 29 this year. Cartoon characters have become the icon of the event, and the most prominent feature that draws the attention of all segments of society, for its artistic and knowledge value it contains Each one of them is a key to science, culture and creativity. A point is the point at which the line ends, and a new story full of hope, beauty and imagination begins, its colors are pink, bright, topped with the crown of knowledge and in her hand the star of wisdom and creativity takes children towards worlds full of surprise, based on the book, the noble word and honesty, and every day a new story begins with them From Sharjah. The flash of light that passes like an idea, restless, walks beside the young, leads them to the paths of beauty that lies in the details of the stories, and the space of thought that the books contain. Creativity here, art there. The pen of the first and last letters, the middle of the endless stories, is the beginning of awareness, and the correct path to knowledge, wandering among the visitors of the festival, leaving an indelible mark within them, and eager for continuous creativity, he who wrote the stories, novels and messages that were transmitted from generation to generation, and he who indicated On the value of life .. and the beautiful and priceless word. Ray, despite his shape, which indicates that he is the younger brother of this group colored with the aesthetics of thought and knowledge, but he is the most light and graceful, moves quickly, crossing the halls and corridors of the festival, holding the hands of children who look at him passionately, and walk beside him lightly and actively, each one of them has a story Different from the other, the “ray” is the unique element in the story of culture. (The ray of wisdom) does not subside, rather it continues forever. By employing these characters, the Sharjah Book Authority aims to consecrate the basics of culture in the hearts of new generations, to realize that the imagination of children, especially in their early years, is a visual imagination drawn by color and lovely face, as it was able to release these characters in the 10th session of the event, to create superheroes who own The power of knowledge, knowledge, and books, this foundation that contributes to creating elements capable of building and advancing their homeland.