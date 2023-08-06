From the first moment she stepped onto the stage of the Catedral del Cante, eleven years after her last performance at La Unión, Marina Heredia promised a flamenco party of pure quejío. In front of an audience that wrapped her in her warmth, the elegance of the Granada-born cantaora permeated Cante de las Minas this Saturday night in an exhibition of how to blend technical perfection, artistic quality and pure feeling.

It didn’t take long for Marina Heredia to show herself in the most nude format, guitar and voice, accompanied by the mastery of José Quevedo ‘Bolita’ from Cádiz, with a milonga in homage to mothers. In fact, in her performance, the cantaora paid homage to the women who paved the way in flamenco, and it was singing for Levante when she gave the first wink of the night, to Encarnación Fernández, to whom she even dedicated a cante in one of her discs. With an “Encarnación, va pa’ ti” she began the mining, intoning that “I want to make strength and I can’t” that has been heard so many times in the voice of the double winner of the “Lámpara Minera”.

The next leading woman in cante to be named was Carmen Linares, who this Sunday will perform on the night of LA VERDAD, before starting off for reeds. «My teacher, friend and companion», Heredia described her, and «the one who has opened the way», since this cante was not proper for women. The flamenco party picked up rhythm again between the clapping of Anabel Rivera and Fita Heredia and the percussion of Carlos Merino with malagueñas, showing in a bright yellow dress that she had come to reign on stage, far from all superstition.

He dedicated the farruca to the memory of his uncle Manolete, “one of the best dancers for farruca”, and the bulerías to Adela La Chaqueta, “a pioneer in doing rancheras and boleros, Latin songs, por bulerías”, culminating his singing for women that have marked their repertoire. Wanting “a little bit of joke”, her rumbas were accompanied by clapping from the audience, who continued to support the cantaora when she recalled Bambino with her ‘Bambineando’. She closed a night out of ten through tangos, in which she offered La Unión everything she had inside of her.