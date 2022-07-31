There is the great guitarist and composer Paco Cepero. To get to La Unión he left Jerez driving at 6 in the morning and has not had a siesta. There he is ready on stage, while he tunes the guitar. He is 80 years old and has a lot of rope left. The alderman, Pedro López Milan, has just presented him with the Honorary Staff, and when he picks it up excitedly, he remembers: «The mayor greeted me a couple of years ago in Lo Ferro. I told him that in 1983 I performed with Camarón, they also gave me the Castillete de Oro and since then I have not performed again in La Unión. The mayor told me he would come and he has complied. And there he was, a guitarist who is already part of history. And he wasn’t there to complete the paperwork but to give a piece of a concert that lasted more than an hour.

Cepero went through his extensive discography, with his compositions such as ‘Noche andalusí’, ‘Cartuja’, ‘Viva Andalucía’, ‘Capricho’, ‘Estrella de mar’ or ‘Despertar en Jerez’, that bulería with taranto compás. Between falsetas and falsetas and those already well-known strums by the maestro, that ‘Plazuela’ was played, por bulerías, or that other great song por rumbas that is ‘Agua marina’. Since he has composed so many songs for famous artists, he even allowed himself to sing a composition that has been made for him. And there was an enormous performance by the Jerez-born maestro with his great soquiquete, who returned to La Unión through the front door, to great applause. He was accompanied, as second guitar, by Carlos León; Carlos Merino on percussion; and Sophia Quarengui, on violin.

And there came the second part of a flamenco, flamenco, flamenco gala. The family of the great cantaor Alonso Núñez, Rancapino, arrived there. A legend, party partner at Venta Vargas with Camarón de la Isla, when they were young. From nickname to nickname, Rancapino, who is the Bishop’s grandson, was given the nickname by a gypsy they call ‘El Mono’, because as a child he always ran around naked and said to him: «Where are you going, you look like a pine tree? burned?». It’s the things about flamenco and the nicknames that have become historic. And that nickname is worn on display and defended today by his son: Alonso Núñez, Rancapino Chico. Also his sister Ana and her granddaughter Esmeralda bear the artistic nickname.

And the Rancapinos came to mess it up and set it up. He was accompanied by Edu Gómez and Naín Leal, clapping, with percussion by Ramón Torres; the guitar was played by Antonio Triguero, who had an excellent night with more than 40 falsetas; he earned his salary well. Ana began singing por tonás, opening the performance. Also on stage was the young Esmeralda Rancapino who, so as not to get confused, is the daughter of Ana Núñez Rancapino and percussionist Ramón Torres, and the niece of guitarist Alonso Núñez Rancapino Chico. Of Esmeralda, her grandfather says that she has within her “an old woman” and all the “quejíos” of “gypsy cante”.

And Esmeralda, with her thirteen years, shone like a pearl singing alegrías and pinching, raising the tones, with great strength and sweetness. She once again showed off por soleá, enjoying herself and making people enjoy themselves, under the gaze of her parents. A true revelation for those who did not know her. Before her, her mother, Ana, left behind some rancapine tangos. And later por bulerías, mother and daughter, got the audience up, with that great end of the party, with all the musicians.

There was still flamenco, flamenco and flamenco. And there Alonso Nuñez, Rancapino Chico, became great again and he made cante great, beginning with tarantos and levantica, adapting them to his style. Later, with a long series of bulerías por soleá, he would shine again. Always slowly, to the beat, without shouting, with that gypsy rajo, with that metal that he treasures. He continued with another long series of tientos, with low tones, with that velvety voice that sinks in, drop, drop, touch by touch.

Although Rancapino has opted, at the time, to naturally do his father’s cantes, he has a privileged head and has greatly expanded the range. In another long series of luxurious tangos, he went up and down like on a carousel, to the beat, always placing his voice, choosing those precious lyrics, even playing with ‘Don’t call me Dolores’ by Conchita Piquer. And the fact is that Rancapino has sucked a lot of flamenco. He wanted to close his great performance por bulerías and sang, at times, a cappella, demonstrating his great moment. With the public at his mercy, he ended with fandangos that flamenco night, very flamenco from the Rancapino family and Cepero.