A five-year-old girl in the afternoon of January 17 went for a walk to a playground in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and disappeared, according to the website of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Sakhalin Region.

She was last seen at 58 on Druzhby Street.

In the search for the child, employees of the investigation department, criminologists, police officers and volunteers are involved. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

The girl’s signs are about 110 cm tall, she is wearing a gray-blue overalls, a blue hat, and silver boots. She had a blue ice with her.