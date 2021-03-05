A five-year-old child fell from a lift in the Dmitrov ski park and hit a concrete pole. About it TASS Olga Vradiy, a representative of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region, said.

According to her, a family with three children came to the ski park of the Moscow region. “At some point, one of the children, on their own, in the absence of their parents, decided to use the ski lift. The child improperly installed the safety bar and then fell off, ”Vradiy said.

The child sustained head injuries and was hospitalized. On the fact of the incident, a pre-investigation check is carried out, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of the park officials, as well as to the parents of the child who left him unattended. Specialists will also check the safety requirements of the ski lift.

In December 2020, an eight-year-old girl died while skiing on an ice slide in Nizhny Tagil. On the way to the store with her grandmother, the schoolgirl asked to go sledding in the yard. While her grandmother was shopping, the girl fell off a slide while riding and died.