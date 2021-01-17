A five-year-old girl disappeared in the Sakhalin region, reported on Sunday, January 17, on the website of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Sakhalin Region.

“The Department for Investigation of Particularly Important Cases of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Sakhalin Region is conducting an inspection on the fact of the unknown disappearance of a minor,” the publication says.

According to the department, the girl went for a walk on a snow hill in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on January 17 at about 16.00 (8.00 Moscow time), her whereabouts are still unknown.

Police officers in the city, forensic investigators, as well as police officers and volunteers went to the scene. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

The girl’s height is about 110 cm. The child was dressed in a gray-blue jumpsuit, a blue hat, silver boots, a white scarf, and burgundy mittens on his hands.

