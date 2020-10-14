A five-year-old boy from China walked through the village with his parents and discovered the tracks of dinosaurs that inhabited the Earth about 130 million years ago. The Daily Mail reports.

On Thursday, October 1, 5-year-old Yang Zherui from China’s Sichuan province heard locals discussing unusual footprints on the ground that looked like giant chicken footprints. The child asked his parents to take him to the village, where the prints were found.

Arriving there, the boy examined them closely for a long time, after which he confidently told his parents that the footprints were left by three-toed dinosaurs, which he had read about in books.

The boy’s mother took pictures of the prints and sent them to paleontologist Xing Lida. The next day, the scientist and his team went to the location of the tracks and found out that they really belong to predatory dinosaurs that lived about 130 million years ago.

Lida said that the young explorer Chzherui made a real discovery, since none of the local residents had previously thought that ancient predators could have left prints on the ground. The boy’s parents said that their son has long been fond of science and attends a paleontology circle.

Earlier it was reported about a resident of the English city of Stolford, who walked the dogs and found the fossilized skeleton of an ichthyosaur. Scientists said that such reptiles lived during the Jurassic period.