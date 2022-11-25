Father Ben Blake said, in an interview with Nine Radio, that his son Bo was playing next to a swimming pool in Bayern Bay (east) when he was attacked by a 3-meter snake that came from among the plants near the place.

He added, “I think the snake was waiting for prey and found Bo in front of it.”

The snake bit the child and dropped him into the water and wrapped itself around one of his legs.

The 76-year-old boy’s grandfather rushed to save his grandson, so he dived into the swimming pool to get him out, while the snake was still wrapped around his leg.

Ben Blake was able to free his son from the grip of the snake and tried to control the situation, and he said: “I was able to free my son within 15 to 20 seconds.”

The boy is recovering well from his injuries.

The father said, “Once we cleaned the blood and told him he wouldn’t die because the snake is not poisonous, his condition improved.”

Although this type of snake is not poisonous, the child is subject to treatment to avoid any infection in his wounds.

Blake pointed out that snakes are part of daily life in the popular surfing resort town of Bayern Bay, an eight-hour drive north of Sydney.

“We are in Australia and snakes are everywhere,” Blake said, explaining that the snake was released back into nature.