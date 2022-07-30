A five-year-old boy drowned in an Astrakhan water park on July 30, reports press office Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee for the Astrakhan region.

“The Investigation Department for the Sovetsky District of the city of Astrakhan of the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Astrakhan Region is conducting a procedural check on the fact of the death of a child in the pool. During the audit, it was established that on July 30, a 5-year-old boy drowned in a pool along John Reed Street, ”the message says.

As told in the UK, the child swam in an adult pool with his aunt, after which he got out and ran away from the visibility of his relatives. Then the child, being unattended, again jumped into the water and began to sink. Other visitors to the water park noticed the boy, pulled him out of the water and tried to provide first aid, but they could not save the child.

An investigative team is currently on the scene. The details of what happened are being specified. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

Earlier, on July 29, a criminal case was initiated into the death of a 13-year-old boy in a pond in the village of Tambovka, Amur Region. It is specified that while playing near the pond, the child lost his slippers and was carried away from the shore. The child tried to swim to it, but in the center of the reservoir, the teenager disappeared under water. His body was found by a diver the next day.