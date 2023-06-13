A five-story building that housed the homes of 21 families has collapsed in Teruel this Tuesday and collapsed in a matter of seconds shortly after being evicted. The firefighters had responded to the call of a tenant who warned of the appearance of cracks in the walls and creaks in the structure. While the troops propped up the block, they have verified that the damage compromised the stability of the building and have ordered the immediate evacuation of all the residents and also of the neighbors of the adjoining houses. Just when that eviction was being completed, the building collapsed. Although no one has yet certified the causes, some residents pointed out that the water from recent storms and a deficient evacuation system could be behind this landslide, which has caused a shock in the city, of 35,900 inhabitants.

Javier Carbó is one of the neighbors who have lost their home. He, who was at work when the accident occurred, had just enough time to get the car out. “The only. We have kept the shirt and pants on. We have not even been able to collect the contact lenses ”, he sums up. Carbó, who lived on 5º D, shares a floor with an older couple, two sisters and a family with three children. His neighbor José Luis, from 5º C, was having breakfast and in his pajamas “when he heard the rustle that made him leave, like the rest, and he could not even go back to get dressed,” Carbó explained. They have lost everything: home and belongings. But they have saved their lives. In extremis. Hours later, through Twitter, the Teruel writer and Planeta Award winner Javier Sierra, who lived in that building with his parents when he was a child, expressed solidarity with them. “I want to send a huge hug to the families who have seen their house collapse today,” he wrote.

“The important thing is that no one misses anyone”, clings to local police officer Ángel Loras, shortly after seeing the building fall and after having participated in the eviction and evacuation tasks. “The master settlements,” he explained to SER, “were made of cigarette paper, they were completely deteriorated and they have caused the farm to collapse due to the pressure.” The mayoress of Teruel herself, Emma Buj (PP), who will revalidate her position next Saturday, has witnessed what happened. Buj has recounted that a call was received early in the morning warning that the building was not in good condition and, “immediately” the municipal architects, the police and the fire brigade showed up, and they proceeded to evacuate. Some neighbors had already left the property after observing the cracks and hearing the creaks.

“We were here, with the Town Planning councilor in office, with all the municipal services, when the building, which was creaking, collapsed”, recounted the mayoress, who pointed out that there was water in the basement of the building, but “As in so many others that have not collapsed.” In recent days it has rained abundantly in Teruel and just this Monday a strong storm had fallen and left more than 20 liters per square meter. Just a few days earlier, on June 3, another waterspout left more than 40 liters per square meter. In addition to the collapsed building, firefighters have evacuated six more blocks as a precaution. In total, 300 people have been evacuated. The Teruel Provincial Council has reported that a canine unit is going to inspect the ruins of the building to make sure that no one is trapped in the rubble.

A Civil Guard car, with the collapsed building in the background. EFE/Antonio Garcia Antonio Garcia (EFE)

Some neighbors assure that they had warned that something was not going well in their block. “We have called the City Council. On Friday we were there saying that water was still coming in, we asked someone to look at it, but they didn’t listen to us,” denounces Elvira Martín. The mayoress replies that precisely this morning the street had been closed because the demands of the neighbors were being met, but the water company was not clear where the leak was coming from and today they wanted to introduce a camera to find out. Neighbors who have lost their homes have called a protest this afternoon.

Antonio Armunia is another of those affected, although he has not lost his house but his business. In the basement of the building he had the warehouse of his store, Degusta Teruel. “The building wasn’t that old,” he says, still not understanding what could have happened. Javier Carbó complains that “the City Council has not assessed the situation and limited itself to calling the water company.” “Last night I went down to the garage and there was plenty of water. If it happens while we sleep, we all die”, he affirms. It has been a matter of luck that some columns, which the residents already appreciated swollen, have held out until daylight and until all the residents leave. Just seconds later, the block collapsed before the astonished eyes of those present.