In Australia, a man was attacked by a five-meter crocodile. This is reported by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The incident took place in the Kakadu National Park, located in the Northern Territory region. On April 24, a 32-year-old Australian from Wollongong, NSW, went fishing with three friends. In the evening they stopped their boat in the middle of the river and began to prepare dinner.

Suddenly, a huge crocodile jumped out of the water and jumped on board. According to eyewitnesses, the length of the reptile was at least five meters. As a result, a man from Wollongong received minor injuries.

In the Kakadu National Park, you can find ridged and Australian narrow-necked crocodiles. Combed crocodile considered one of the largest carnivores on the planet. Males of this species reach seven meters in length and can weigh up to two tons. Length narrow-necked crocodile rarely exceeds two or three meters, and these predators grow to this size only by the age of 25-30.

In 2018, it was reported that a meeting of fishermen with a crocodile on the Murray River in the Australian state of New South Wales was caught on video. Then the reptile also tried to jump into the boat with people.