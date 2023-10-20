Fitness trainer Denis Chernoguzov recommended doing bends after a working day

Fitness trainer Denis Chernoguzov recommended a set of exercises that will help relieve back tension after a working day. His words lead “Gazeta.Ru”.

The specialist recommended starting with head tilts. “Turn your head to the right and start bending up and down – five times. Next, move your head to the left side and repeat the up-and-down movements,” he described the technique, noting that the muscles should be stretched. After this, as you inhale, you need to stretch your head forward, and as you exhale, pull it back.

Next, you can perform 20 body tilts forward. Starting position – standing, feet shoulder-width apart, arms straight behind the back and clasped in a “lock”. “As you inhale, lean forward and round your back, try not to control the position of your arms, you should feel as if they are overhanging and pulling forward, feel the tension in your back muscles. As you exhale, you should straighten your back and bring your shoulder blades together,” said Chernoguzov.

To straighten the spine, Chernoguzov suggested pulling up the knees one by one while lying on your back. This will stretch your middle and lower back. He advised completing the complex with a child’s pose – sit on your heels, lean forward with a rounded back and stretch your arms forward.

Earlier, yoga instructor Anastasia Ozhgikhina spoke about exercises to relieve swelling. To get rid of the problem in the hands, the specialist encouraged me to do the mountain pose. A simple way to combat swelling in the lower body, according to an expert, is to lie on the floor and put your feet up on the wall.