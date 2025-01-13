Exercise is one of the fundamental pillars to maintain good health. health. However, on many occasions, our pace of life prevents us from finding time to practice it. Reconcile work, family, social relationships and sport becomes a daily challenge, leading many people to neglect your physical well-being. However, for those with tight schedules, Marcos Vázquez, a fitness expert known on TikTok as ‘fitness.revolucionario’, has shared a advice simple but effective for improve our health in a simple way.

“The first piece of advice is to walk a lot,” he explains, emphasizing that, although it may seem like a simple habit, its benefits are more than scientifically proven. “Many studies show that they walk more, live longer at the same age and other lifestyle factors,” he points out, highlighting the direct impact that this activity has in our quality of life and longevity.

How many steps should we take a day?

According to the expert, “the ideal would be to reach 8,000/10,000 steps a day, which is equivalent to an hour and a half of walking a day, more or less, depending on the speed of each one.” Although this aim may seem ambitious For some, Vázquez emphasizes that no need to start suddenly: “In any case, if you can’t reach that level, try just walking some more.” And it reveals that even the small changes they can make a difference. “Going from 3,000 to 5,000 steps a day will already mean a significant improvement in many health parameters,” he says. Likewise, if we have already reached this level, the content creator encourages us to keep progressing: “Or if you are already at 5,000 steps a day, make a small effort to reach 7,000.”

Finally, the expert offers a series of practical ideasyes for incorporate more steps in our daily lives without having to make great sacrifices: «Our environment is full of opportunities to walk more: use conventional stairs instead of escalators, get off a previous metro stop and walk the last stretch, have a coffee on average tomorrow taking a walk, propose holding walking meetings with your office colleagues, etc.,” he recommends. This flexible and adaptable approach turns walking into a accessible tool for everyoneregardless of the age or the level of physical form. Furthermore, it can be easily integrated into our daily routine, making it ideal for those who have little free time.