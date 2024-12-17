The christmas parties and meals are starting to be a headache for families. As the days go by, the price of food becomes more expensive, so many prefer to buy in advance and freeze food. However, seafood is a rather delicate product and requires a correct refrigeration process to preserve all its properties. «Your trusted fishmonger should have already explained this to you»says the Malaga tiktoker who runs Pescadería Paco, in the Las Chapas neighborhood of Malaga.

Tricks for freezing shrimp

In a video broadcast through TikTok, this fishmonger from Malaga explains what the correct way to freeze some carabinerosalthough the process can be repeated with the shrimpprawns, crayfish and other seafood. “When you take it out it will look like you just bought it,” says the tiktoker.

1 Prepare the seafood. To properly freeze seafood, you must place the product in a container with a lid and cover it with crushed ice and salt, which will act as a preservative to prevent the appearance of melanosis that blackens the heads of shrimp or prawns. 2 Freezing seafood. After filling the container with water, it must be placed in the freezer. 3 Thaw and consume. It is recommended to remove seafood from the freezer at least 24 hours before consumption. Likewise, it is recommended that this defrosting process take place in the refrigerator, so that the cold better preserves its properties.

These tricks are really useful on these dates to save a lot of money on the shopping cart for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners. In this sense, the Tiktoker fishmonger from Malaga warns that seafood is usually sold already frozen “at an exorbitant price.” However, in many cases it is possible to purchase the fresh product, “which is usually cheaper”recognizes the Malaga tiktoker.

How long can seafood stay in the freezer?

According to this fishmonger from Malaga, there is no stipulated time to keep seafood in the freezer. However, and in order to preserve the properties of the product, “I do not recommend that it be in the freezer for more than three months”explains the tiktoker fishmonger.