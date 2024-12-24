What are the Christmas holidays without some good dinners and meals? These concepts seem to go hand in hand in all homes in Spain, since the celebrations of these dates usually take place around a table where food and drink abound.

Different activities are carried out in each home. traditionslike having the same dinner every year, innovating with different recipes, eating warm soup and a long etcetera of Christmas practices.

Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Eve and Three Kings’ Day, there are many dates on which to celebrate and get together with friends or family and, therefore, also many occasions on which prepare foodif you are not one of those who goes to restaurants or bars.

Taking into account the homemade preparations, at this point the pantry is already full with everything necessary for these days, in the absence of lthe freshest productsalthough they are also usually frozen. Among the most common and typical ingredients of these dates, seafood is one of them, especially in the northern part of the country, but it also extends to any area.









Although the type of seafood or mollusks we take depends a lot on the budget, there are some pieces that are quite common to many shopping baskets. The fishmonger is aware of this. Noelia, known on TikTok as ‘Noe la peskaera’ and, for this reason, he wanted to share a video in which he explains what cooking time each seafood should take so that it is just right this Christmas. As he explains in the video he shared, these would be the cooking times per product:

Russian legs: 10-12 minutes from when the water starts to boil

Conch shells or tops: 10-12 minutes

Cañaíllas: 40 minutes

Prawns and crayfish: 2-3 minutes, when they float they will be ready

Galician mussel: 3-4 minutes, when they are open

Clams and French mussels: 3-5 minutes, let them open and are usually sautéed

Pilgrim or scallop: 3-5 minutes

Regarding the latter, the scallop, she indicates that she does not usually cook it like this, since it makes it in sauce or grilled so he cleans it raw. But, for those who cook it dirty and then clean it, it indicates what was written above: between 3 and 5 minutes of cooking.

With these tips you can make your seafood they fit perfectly for this Christmas or any other time of the year when you want to cook them. If the type of seafood you want to prepare has not appeared in the video and you do not know the cooking time it needs, it is best to ask the fishmongers or fishmongers who sold it to you.