The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled obliging a man to pay the last amount of 44 thousand dirhams, which he had obtained to buy a fishing boat, and he did not implement the agreement, and obligated him to compensate him for material and moral damages in the amount of 2500 dirhams.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against others, in which he demanded that they oblige them to pay him 44 thousand dirhams, and compensate him for the material and moral damages he suffered, indicating that the second defendant offered him to sell a fishing boat, in exchange for the amount of the claim, and he transferred the amount to The bank account of the first defendant, but there was delay in the sale process, and he opened a criminal complaint.

During the hearing of the case, the second defendant submitted an answer memorandum in which he argued that the case was inadmissible to file it against an unqualified person, and the case was also rejected, while the first defendant did not appear, and his notification was found.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that what is established from the criminal judgment is that the first defendant admitted in his testimony that the transaction was between him and the plaintiff, and that he was the one who received the money to buy a boat for the plaintiff, but a dispute arose between him and the owner of the boat, which led to a stumbling block. The sale process, and that the second defendant has nothing to do with the amount of money related to it, pointing out that the criminal judgment has been immunized, and has become final and irrevocable, and therefore the court entrusts it to the first defendant’s preoccupation with the amount of 44 thousand dirhams in favor of the plaintiff.

The court dismissed the case against the second defendant based on the criminal judgment, which included the testimony of the first defendant, and his acknowledgment that he was the person who received the amount of money from the plaintiff to buy a marine boat, and the court ruled obliging the first defendant to pay 44 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, and compensation 2500 dirhams. For all the damages incurred by him, dismissing the case against the second defendant and obliging the complainant to pay the expenses.