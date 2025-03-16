A Peruvian fisherman lost in Altamar has been reunited with his family this Friday, March 14 after remain drifting for 95 days In Pacific Ocean waters.

In tears, Máximo Napa, has narrated that he had to feed on cockroaches, birds and sea turtles to survive: “I did not want to die, 95 days … I have come to eat cockroaches, birds … I didn’t want to die. “

Napa explained what was one of his motivations to stay alive: “I have my mother alive, I said that I did not want to die for my mother, I had a granddaughter who has two months, I clung to her … “, The fisherman has admitted excitedly, who drank rainwater that collected and used the wood of the boat to cook.

Máximo had provisions for a total of two weeks, but a storm pushed his ship out of course and ended up in the Pacific. His family started a campaign to search him, but Maritime patrols were not able to find it.

Finally, it was an Ecuadorian fishing boat that spotted the maximum napa boat and rescued it when it was already in extreme conditions of dehydration. Napa said his condition was so critical that He would not have survived another day.

Napa was received by his brother and this Saturday Napa met again with his children and his mother in the town of San Andrés, in the province of Pisco. It was received by a music band. “Enjoy life, make your mother happy And above all they believe in God, “he said.