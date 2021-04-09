A young woman (Gulf) applied to Fujairah Court, to document one shot after 10 days of marriage, due to a “fish sandwich”.

The court asked the young woman about the reason for the divorce, and she said: “It occurred 10 days after the wedding ceremony, and before that we had not suffered any misunderstanding.”

She added, “On that day we went out for a walk, and the husband stood in front of a restaurant and asked me about the meal I wanted, so I told him timidly: Whatever, so that he chooses a meal for me on the basis of his knowledge of what I like from food, but I was surprised by him choosing a fish sandwich, and he knows I do not like it. So I showed my anger, because the restaurant offers a variety of meals, and I left him choosing my meal according to his taste, but he answered me that I said: Anything, and this is the result of not choosing, and he said: You will eat from you, and when I refused, he divorced me. ”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

