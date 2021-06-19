Nigeria has managed to recover 4.2 million pounds of the property confiscated by the British authorities from James Ibori. This amount only constitutes 2.6% of the funds that the judicial system pursues, but it is a transcendental fact because it represents the first effective measure to combat the theft of public funds on a large scale, a common practice in many countries in the South, where democratic controls fail or simply do not exist.

The return responds to a memorandum drawn up during the anti-corruption summit held five years ago in London and that responded to the accumulation of revelations generated by the Panama Papers. The denunciation of tax havens, the publication of the beneficiaries of the opaque companies that move the stolen funds and the investigation of real estate investments, especially suspicious in countries such as Great Britain, the United States or France, are some of the keys managed to combat bribery or embezzlement.

Oil bleed



The kleptocracy governs numerous administrations from the base to the top. The case of Nigeria is paradigmatic. In 2013, the governor of the National Bank of this African country denounced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the state company that manages the hydrocarbon industry, had diverted 20,000 million dollars in a period of 19 months. The Government responded to the accuser with his dismissal for “financial recklessness and misconduct”. No investigation was carried out.