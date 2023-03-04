Rumor has it, a first-person mode is on the way to Fortnite.

That’s according to Fortnite dataminer Hypex, who – along with other leakers like ShiinaBR, GMatrixGames, and iFireMonkey – believes Fortnite’s first-person mode is set to arrive with the battle royale’s “next season”.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

As many Fortnite fans will know, Hypex is neither new to, nor unknown in, the community, and has often been proven right about other similar unannounced claims in the past.

Pulling in other prolific dataminers like ShiinaBR further substantiates the claims, too, although – as always – without official confirmation from developer Epic, all we can do is chalk this up to a rumor for now.

Thanks to an official Tweet from @FortniteStatus, we know that the current Fortnite season is due to come to an end on Wednesday, 8th March. This means that the estimated start date for Chapter 4 Season 2 is Thursday, 9th March.

Leaks surrounding items and features coming to the next Fortnite season have already started bubbling up, and while Epic Games are yet to formally confirm much, here’s everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and everything we’re expecting to see with the new season.