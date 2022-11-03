Twelve houses in Lochem in Gelderland will be fully heated with hydrogen from this month. That substance flows through the existing gas pipes into the boilers of the houses, and that has never happened before in the Netherlands.

It concerns a trial with houses in the residential area of ​​Berkeloord. Pipes have been installed or adapted for this purpose, because water gas cannot simply pass through the current gas pipes. Necessary installations, such as a kind of ‘production house’, have been set up close to the houses. Only the central heating boilers still need to be replaced. There will be a combi boiler that provides hot tap water in the central heating system.

It is the first time in the Netherlands that a house is heated using hydrogen, which is transported to the boiler via existing gas pipes. Grid operator Alliander, one of the initiators, even mentioned a ‘true world first’.

The project has been running for years, but never got off the ground. Until now. Alliander had to wait for permission from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM). The regulator represents the interests of consumers. Because ACM has never had to deal with projects of this type before, it first wanted to draw up a number of conditions.

Alternative to natural gas

Now ACM has given the green light and has even got the hang of it. Hydrogen can play an important role in the energy transition. That is why it is important that we gain experience with this now. ACM is open to more pilot projects with hydrogen. Grid operators can therefore report to us with their plans,” says ACM director Manon Leijten.

Several houses in the Lochem district of Berkeloord are switching from natural gas to hydrogen this month.



Government body State Supervision of Mines (SodM) will monitor safety for the duration of the project. Hydrogen has been known from the past for its ignition and explosion hazard. In Lochem, it has therefore been carefully examined which houses are suitable. It was also decided to give the hydrogen gas an odor.

Sometimes better than heat pump

Hydrogen will be an excellent alternative to natural gas, experts expect. Central heating boiler and heat pump manufacturer Remeha, which is also participating in the trial in Gelderland, is currently developing hydrogen boilers that will be for sale in a few years' time. "We show that it works, that it is technically easy to install and that it is safe," said Remeha boss Arthur van Schayk last year. Several similar tests have been carried out with heating houses on hydrogen, such as in Uithoorn (North Holland) and in Stad aan 't Haringvliet (South Holland). ,,In the coming years, there will be a lot of those tests, getting bigger and bigger", he said.

According to Remeha, older homes can be heated even better with hydrogen than with a heat pump. In new homes, heating with just such a pump is doable, but in older homes it is much more difficult. The insulation is often limited and a heat pump cannot cope. ,,A gas boiler, even if it is hydrogen, just keeps going, then you get warm everywhere”, says Van Schayk.





