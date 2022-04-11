The saboteur in De Mol, the Belgian edition of Wie is de Mol?, left the program on Sunday evening. 35-year-old physiotherapist Philippe Minguet could no longer handle the pressure of the game. It is the first time that the mole stops early with the program.

,,I’ve never failed and now I feel like I did. That breaks me,” said Minguet in a video message in the fourth episode, which aired on Sunday. In the video, he also reveals that he is the mole. ,,The first tests went smoothly, but after that I couldn’t play my game anymore. At the end of the ride, my body didn’t want to go with me anymore.”

One of the things that Minguet would have broken up is that he would have talked in his sleep about his sabotage activities. "You can prepare perfectly, but you can't control your sleep. So I hardly slept after that one slip. In the end, my health was more important than my ego. Although I think I fought to the last gas", said Minguet in Het Laatste Nieuws.

The makers hadn’t seen his decision coming. Yet presenter Gilles De Coster says he has a lot of respect for Minguet. “Honestly, I think what Philippe has done is the bravest thing that has ever happened. If your head doesn’t want to go along, you won’t make it to the finish.”

A new mole has been appointed for the next six episodes. In the Netherlands, only well-known Dutch people participate in the program, but in Belgium the candidates are unknown.