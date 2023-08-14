Okay okay. The Netherlands and Sweden then, because in these countries you are the first to drive the Zeekr 001.

The new Chinese brands see our country as a very important market. The fact that we have great coverage of charging stations and that lease drivers drive electrically en masse due to low addition has not gone unnoticed by the brands. Now the latter is becoming a bit different. A really low addition is no longer an issue and you see that lease drivers regularly choose to get back into a car with a combustion engine when a new lease car can be selected.

If you thought the new brand bombshell has come to an end, we have news for you. The momentum continues, with the addition of Zeekr to the European market this year. With a first for the Netherlands and Sweden. Because in these countries, potential customers are the first to get the chance to drive the 001.

Just like Lync & Co with the 01, Zeekr is not very original in coming up with model names. They do a lot more creative at BYD. It is no coincidence that the Zeekr resembles a Lync & Co in terms of design and it is not entirely coincidental that both brands belong to the large Geely group.

Amsterdam is the place to be when it comes to a test drive with the Zeekr 001. The second European location is in Stockholm, Sweden. The brand says it will soon come up with more European locations where you can book a test drive.

All prices Zeekr 001

Earlier this year, the prices of the Zeekr 001 and the Zeekr X were announced. The 001 we are talking about in this story starts at € 59,490 euros. This is the Long Range RWD with 272 hp, a range of up to 620 km and a 0-100 sprint time of 7.2 seconds.

Above that is the Performance AWD with a Dual motor. Does it right away with 544 hp, 0-100 in 3.8 sec and up to 590 km driving range. The price for this variant starts at 62,490 euros. Then the top model. That’s the Privilege AWD. Again 544 hp and a price from € 67,490.

This article Scoop for the Netherlands with the Zeekr 001 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

