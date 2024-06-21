Yes stop Lopez Obrador Honesty counts much more than experience, Sheinbaum takes for granted the honesty and aquilata the skill in their collaborators.

Legal advice aside, the first quarter of the next presidential cabinet highlights the solid training and expertise of the five future secretaries, among whom stands out Marcelo Ebrard (Economy), because it portrays an intelligent and generous trait of magnanimity in the next president: contrary to speculation to the contrary, the anecdote remains complaint that he raised before Brunette of course financing the doctor’s pre-campaign with public resources from the federal Welfare Secretariat.

Of the announced appointments, the least that can be gathered is that they inspire confidence due to the robust academic and public service careers of the future secretaries.

If one or more of the 19 that make up the cabinet today does not disappear, with the revaluation of Conacyt there will be 20 secretariats that will operate the management of the future president: the National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies is now called, but it will be called Secretariat of Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation by Rosaura Ruiz: graduated with a master’s degree and doctorate in Biology from the Faculty of Sciences of the UNAM (of which she was director from 2010 to 2018), with a postdoctoral stay at the University of California (where, as well as at the University of the Basque Country, she was a professor guest); former secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation in the government of Mexico City, executive secretary of the Common Space of Higher Education of Mexico and the first woman to preside over the Mexican Academy of Science.

Alicia Barcenatoday head of Foreign Affairs, will head the Environment and Natural Resources. She has a degree in Biology with a master’s degree in Ecology from UNAM, a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and was ambassador in Chile, executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), head and vice-head of cabinet of the Secretary General of the UN, coordinator of the Sustainable Development Program of LA and the Caribbean of the UN Development Program and coordinator of the Environmental Citizenship Project of the Program, also of the UN, for the Environment.

Ernestina Godoyformer prosecutor of CdMx, will head the Legal Department of the Executive. She founded several civil organizations, among others the National Democratic Lawyers, the Civic Alliance and Convergence of Civil Organizations for Democracy; She was a social representative in the Commission for Monitoring and Verification of the San Andrés Larráinzar Agreements and has been a deputy in the Legislative Assembly of the former Federal District and in the first legislature of the capital’s Congress.

The trajectories of Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Julio Antonio Berdegué and Marcelo Ebrard are also impressive and do not fit here.

There are 15 names missing that reinforce the weak confidence…

