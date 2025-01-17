The winter transfer market in the world of football is in full swing, and this year it promises to be busier than usual. Although traditionally this period is less active than the summer market, the need for many clubs to reinforce their squads to achieve its objectives is causing more operations than necessary at this point in the market.

In Spain, the winter market opened on January 2 and will conclude on February 3. During these weeks, La Liga teams work urgently to strengthen themselveswhether to make up for casualties, improve collective performance and thus achieve their objectives. In this context, a curious job offer through a job portal has caught the attention of the football world: a First Division club is looking for footballers through to immediately incorporate them into your workforce.

Offer details

This search for footballers is carried out through SoccerJobsthe reference platform for job opportunities within the world of football. This portal, which has more than 200,000 registered users and publishes more than 100 job offers weekly, has issued a call to fill two key positions in an elite club in the Spanish First Division: central defense and right back.

The requirements established for candidates seek to ensure that candidates have sufficient level for the first division of Spanish football. That is why applicants must meet the following conditions:









Positions in demand: central defense and right back.

Professional experience: demonstrable track record in the First or Second Division of European leagues.

Current status: having competed during the 2024/2025 season.

Competitive profile: have technical and physical capabilities in line with the level required in the First Division, as well as a professional commitment and an attitude focused on high performance.

Necessary documentation and registration process

Footballers interested in this curious opportunity must present a series of documents that support their candidacy:

A recent video with highlights of your performance on the field (maximum duration 3 to 5 minutes).

An updated link to your Transfermarkt profile, a key platform for evaluating career and statistics.

To apply, candidates must access to the FútbolJobs portalregister or log in as users, and complete the registration process before February 3, 2025deadline to send applications. Once inside, it will be necessary to complete the resume on the platform and click on the button «Apply for this offer».

If you are a professional footballer with experience in European leagues and are looking to make the jump to one of the best championships in the world, this is your opportunity. For those who meet the requirements, this offer represents not only a job opportunity, but also a significant step to develop your professional career in Spain.

In addition, FútbolJobs has established itself as a reliable and efficient platform to connect sports professionals with quality opportunities. Since its founding in 2014, it has been key in the evolution of the football-related labor market, facilitating connections between clubs, agents and players.