The current leader of the Second Division shows that a promotion is not achieved only with a good starting eleven, but with a balanced squad in which everyone adds. The figures thus indicate it in an Almería in which the bench is being more decisive than ever. Good proof that Rubi is getting the changes right is that of the last ten days of the championship, in six of them footballers who have entered the second half have participated in goals. Specifically, of the 19 goals scored by the Almeria team in that period of time, until in a dozen of them players who have come in for refreshment have ended up noting their name either in the form of a goal or in the form of assistance.

Almería’s good run (eleven official matches without losing) began in the match against Real Sociedad b. That day Rubi was the protagonist with the substitutions. After falling in Éibar (1-0) the UDA was choking the San Sebastian subsidiary, which was drawing at the Mediterranean Games Stadium with a quarter of an hour remaining. Then Sadiq overtook the locals with assist from Appiah, who had started the game on the bench. In ’87 Well sentenced, also entering the second part.

Three days later, Almería burst El Molinón in extra time with a goal from Lazo, assistance from Dyego Sousa included. They were both substitutes. A day later, also in the discount, Sousa assisted Puigmal in 2-0 at Burgos. In the comeback against Valladolid, the substitutions were once again decisive. Ramazani equalized Portillo’s pass, Akieme made it 2-1 and Portillo sentenced with assistance from Sousa. They all started with the substitute bib. In Fuenlabrada the changes were also revulsive. That day Villar equaled Puigmal’s pass. And last Saturday more of the same, this time with prominence for Ramazani. The ‘devil’ shook Almería, with the assistance of 2-0 and the final 3-0 goal.

In total, eight players (Appiah, Pozo, Lazo, Puigmal, Sousa, Akieme, Portillo and Villar) have participated in those nine goals: eight watching the rival’s goal and seven in the form of goal passes. Sousa stands out, with three assists coming from the bench. The Brazilian is the perfect replacement for Sadiq, having already participated in four goals and five assists. For its part, Ramazani, that already takes half a dozen of so many, has scored two of them entering from the bench, in addition to giving a goal pass.