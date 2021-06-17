A firefighter from the Generalitat dies and three more have been injured while extinguishing a fire in a mechanical workshop in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona), according to sources from the body to Europa Press.

The three injured firefighters have been treated by the Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) because “they had symptoms of heat stroke,” according to a statement.

The firefighters have received the warning at 1:54 p.m., and 20 crews have traveled to the scene of the events, and the fire has been controlled at 3:27 p.m., and extinguished at 3:49 p.m.

The fire has affected some vehicles on the ground floor of the workshop, located on the town’s Masia Nova street.

The Minister of the Interior, Joan Ignasi Elena, has also traveled to the place of the events; the mayor of Vilanova i la Geltrú, Olga Arnau and the general director of the Fire Department, Joan Delort.